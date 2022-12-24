Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 293 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 79.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $656,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 84.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,285.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $751.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.50. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

