Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $71.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

