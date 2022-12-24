Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,490 First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

CARZ opened at $40.82 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

