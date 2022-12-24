AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

