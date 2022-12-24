Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 497,572 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
