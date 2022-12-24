Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

