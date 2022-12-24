Procyon Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.