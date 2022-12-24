Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

