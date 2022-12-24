Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

