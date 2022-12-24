TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

