Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.95.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

