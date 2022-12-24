Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,812 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

