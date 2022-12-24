Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 648.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSMD opened at $52.16 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.