Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Position Cut by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.44 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

