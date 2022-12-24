Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

