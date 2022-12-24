Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,110,000 after buying an additional 239,398 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

