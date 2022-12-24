Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

