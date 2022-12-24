Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 397,365 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

