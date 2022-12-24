Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $22.13 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

