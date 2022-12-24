Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 762.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

