1,528 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.50 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,729,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,792,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,333 shares of company stock valued at $24,027,612. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

