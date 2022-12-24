Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
