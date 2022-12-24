Procyon Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

