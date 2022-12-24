Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

