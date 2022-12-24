Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $22.91 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

