Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

