VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

