The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Decreased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

