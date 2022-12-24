Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 305,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,523,675 shares.The stock last traded at $49.54 and had previously closed at $51.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

