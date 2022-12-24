Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 7,900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.87.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.54. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $699.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

