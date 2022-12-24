Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $166,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

