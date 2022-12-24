Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,193 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

