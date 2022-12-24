Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

