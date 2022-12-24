Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

BDX stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

