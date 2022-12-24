Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,091 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 330,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 855,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 277,725 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

