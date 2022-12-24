Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $223,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $80,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $353.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

