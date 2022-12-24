M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

