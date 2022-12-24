Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

