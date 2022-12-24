Carleton M. Miller Purchases 94,020 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 94,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $43,249.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,333,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,319.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VISL opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

Featured Articles

