LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after buying an additional 311,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

