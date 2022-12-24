Evan Loh Sells 23,489 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $74,905.38.

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 509,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

