Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 21,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,798,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

