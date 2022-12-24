Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $49,216.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.
Upstart Stock Performance
Shares of UPST opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $163.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upstart by 188.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Upstart by 327.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Upstart by 60.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Upstart by 122.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
