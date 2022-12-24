Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,196 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $121,405.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00.

SITM opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $303.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

