Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 33,196 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

