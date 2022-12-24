David Wallace Cornhill Buys 2,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at C$33,441,812.90.

David Wallace Cornhill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

