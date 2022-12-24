Dave Justice Sells 2,186 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PagerDuty stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

