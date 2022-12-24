Diversified Trust Co Has $421,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in PPL by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

