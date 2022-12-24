Diversified Trust Co Has $441,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

