Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

